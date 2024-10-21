Luke Littler is set to feature in a new Sky documentary about darts.

The 17-year-old sporting sensation, who shot to fame after making history at the 2024 PDC World Darts Championship by becoming the youngest player to reach the final aged 16, is being lined up to appear in the broadcaster's two upcoming programmes about the biggest stars on the oche – simply titled 'Darts'

A TV insider told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: "Producers have a canny knack of knowing which way the wind is blowing and quickly catching that to maximise viewers.

"The rise in popularity of darts is a classic example, and Sky are keen to make the most of it with these two documentaries.

"Even though a date has yet to be confirmed for the first show, bosses are so sure that it will be a success, they have another one in the pipeline."

Littler's fame and the popularity of the sport soared in January when he reached the final of the prestigious competition after a fairytale run at the Alexandra Palace.

However, Luke Humphries snatched the crown from him and became world number one.

Meanwhile, the teenager has also signed up to be the celebrity player throwing for charity in the ITV reboot of the iconic gameshow 'Bullseye' that will air this Christmas.

The news comes after it was confirmed that former cricketer and ‘Top Gear’ host Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff is stepping into presenting duties, which were previously held by Jim Bowen during the show's initial run between 1981 and 1995.

A source told The Sun: "Luke wasn’t even born when ‘Bullseye’ was on our screens with original host, Jim Bowen. But Luke knows this is a plum role to have landed.

"As he steps up to the 'Bullseye' oche he knows he’s following in the footsteps of legends including Eric Bristow and Jocky Wilson who all threw darts on the programme in its 80s heyday."