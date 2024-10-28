Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo is engaged.

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt are engaged to be married

Just over a month after revealing she was hoping for an engagement ring and proposal for her 30th birthday (23.10.24), her BrewDog co-founder partner, James Watt, 42, popped the question on a romantic getaway to Greece last Friday (25.10.24).

Alongside a series of proposal photographs showing off the gigantic diamond ring, she gushed on Instagram: "James asked me to marry him.

"It really was the best moment of my life so far. I never knew I could feel happiness like this. The easiest, quickest yes to being your wife. @brewdogjames.

"Our love story is my favourite. How we managed to find each other out of billions of people out there will always be my greatest blessing.

"I love you forever and the magical life we’re building."

Sharing more details of the proposal, James wrote: "She said yes! With an abundance of smiles, happiness, love and family, [Georgia] and I got engaged on Friday in Greece.

"Georgia - I am so grateful that we managed to find each other and even more grateful to be building our lives together."

She told MailOnline last month of her big birthday wish: "I always want jewellery – a lovely piece of jewellery would be nice. Darling, I am always in the market for a diamond ring.

"'It would be the ultimate 30th birthday present. You never know, I can hope and pray and I was praying yesterday so hopefully it's not too far off."

The couple met through a mutual friend last year and moved in together in February.

Meanwhile, Georgia recently admitted her TV career has been a complete "surprise" to her.

While she shot to fame in 2014 when she became a cast member on reality series 'Made in Chelsea', Georgia now regularly features on the small screen with presenting roles on shows like 'This Morning' but admitted she had initially planned to take a different route entirely.

She told Metro newspaper's Sixty Seconds column: "My whole career has been very unexpected. I thought I was going to train to be a solicitor and then I wanted to be a barrister. So this has really taken me by surprise. I think the highlight for me has got to be my books."

The 'Meet Me...' author now has more than one million followers on Instagram and described the platform as a "real responsibility" as she described "going out of [her] way" to have open and honest conversations with followers.

She said: "It's a real responsibility. I go out of my way to have conversations on there that are real and honest. Social media for me has been a gift but for some, it can take a toll. I'm big on talking about skin positivity because I've struggled for 15 years with quite severe acne."

In 2017, Georgia took part in and won that year's edition of 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' and return for 'I'm a Celebrity... South Africa' last year.