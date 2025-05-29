'Made In Chelsea' star Maeva D'Ascanio is pregnant.

Maeva D'Ascanio, James Taylor and their son Beau are excited to announce their new arrival

The 32-year-old TV personality took to Instagram on Wednesday (28.05.25) to announce that she and her husband James Taylor, 30, are expecting a girl - just months after the couple admitted their marriage was the "lowest it’s ever been" on the London-based E4 reality show.

Maeva and James, who have son Beau, two, shared a slow-motion video that showed Maeva, and her firstborn in matching pyjamas while she showed off her bump and held photobooth-printed baby scan photos.

Beau later kissed his mum's stomach.

Maeva captioned the clip of the family-of-three expressing their joy: "We can't wait to meet you pretty little girl."

Their 'Made in Chelsea' co-stars were quick to leave their congratulatory messages in the post's comments section.

Yasmine Zweegers, 29, wrote "congratulations", followed by three red-heart emojis.

Livvy Barker, 23, said "so happy for you guys", and added a pink-heart emoji.

Ruby Adler, 30, penned "OMG", followed by two red-heart and two heart eyes emojis.

James also gushed about Maeva in the comments.

Accompanied by a single red-heart emoji, he wrote: "You've got that pregnant glow baby cat."

Maeva replied: "No I don't, ahah."

The smitten couple got married in November 2023 at Chelsea Town Hall, before they decided to have another ceremony at Hedsor House in Buckinghamshire a month later.

James told HELLO! magazine about their second wedding day in December 2023: “I know we did the legal bit the month before, but this was our moment. It had gravitas, which is exactly what we wanted.”

Their second baby announcement came after Maeva and James recently admitted their relationship was strained on 'Made in Chelsea'.

She broke down in tears when the couple joined Tristan Phipps, 29, and his girlfriend Julia Pollard, 21, on a double date, and Maeva later said they were "s*** at the moment".

James confessed to Tristan that their love life was the "lowest place they'd ever been", and that Maeva was close to walking out on James and setting up home elsewhere.

After the couple jetted off on a romantic getaway in an attempt to rekindle their relationship, James said in a recently aired episode that Maeva was "back in love with him".