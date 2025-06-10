Sophie Hermann feels at ease after freezing her eggs to safeguard her fertility for the future.

The Made in Chelsea star - who is single and is on the dating scene - wanted to give herself some "insurance" that she could have children when she is an older woman if her Mr. Right does not come into her life any time soon.

Sophie would encourage any woman to do the same if they are able to.

In an interview with New! magazine, Sophie said: "Please do it. It's not 100 per cent insurance, but it's better than nothing. I'm much more at ease. I don't stress myself so much with deadlines and dating now.

"I recently turned 38 so I'm just two years away from the big 40 and I can't believe it. It gives me anxiety.

"I did mine with Amilis Fertility Clinic in London. It's a women's fertility founded platform, where they vetted over 20 clinics in London.

"They're amazing. I had to give myself injections every day during the process and, although that didn't get any easier, I'm still glad I did it."

The reality star's procedure was more complex, given doctors had to remove a cyst, but they managed to retrieve seven eggs from her ovaries.

A delighted Sophie said: "They say you need 20 eggs, but you don't. My friend also has seven and I feel like I can clone them one day and have them forever."

The fashion designer declared she will only think about fertilising her eggs with a sperm donor when she is aged 46 or older, rather than having a family the traditional way with a loving partner.

Sophie - who is a godmother to her Made in Chelsea pals Ollie and Gareth Locke's twins Ollie and Cosima - revealed: "I was actually looking into this with my friend the other week because she is considering doing this.

"I discovered that in the UK you can't find out what they look like - you can only see baby pictures - so I would probably go to America to do it.

"But I'm not there yet, or at the point where I would consider that. I feel like that's why I froze my eggs, so I don't have to think about those questions right now.

"I wouldn't consider questions like that until I was 46 years plus - definitely not yet."