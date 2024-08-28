Maisie Williams is fronting a new project about Winona Ryder for the BBC.

Maisie Williams has a new podcast coming out with the BBC

The former ‘Game of Thrones’ star, 27, is set to host BBC Sounds podcast ‘Famously... Winona’, which is a tribute to the life and career of ‘Stranger Things’ star Winona Ryder.

The Emmy Award-nominated actress will explore Ryder's journey from her early days as a teen icon in movies like 'Heathers' and 'Beetlejuice' to her remarkable career resurgence in the 21st century.

Speaking about the podcast, Maisie said: “Winona’s always been iconic, but I hope this series gives people a chance to understand her as a person – how she’s always led with empathy, navigated so many hard moments, and pushed female voices to the front.”

Meanwhile, BBC bosses have promised the series will "tap into" the public's keen interest in the lives of the rich and famous.

Commissioning Executive Louise Kattenhorn added: “The ‘Famously…’ podcasts tap into our fascination with the lives, loves and trials of celebrities, and we’re excited to bring you this summer binge listen about the remarkable story of actress Winona Ryder.

“We’re even more thrilled to have Maisie Williams tell this story. With her passion for film and candid insight from her own experience as a young actress, as well has her engaging presenting style, she’s the perfect host!”

Maisie is no stranger to the world of podcasting, having hosted over 60 episodes of her own 'Frank Film Club'.

Maisie can relate to Winona's story, after rising to fame at the age of 12 when she landed the role of Arya Stark in 'Game of Thrones'.

She recently told the Sunday Times newspaper: "I was so lost for so long and I knew that I was, and when I couldn't pin down what I felt my identity was within that, it brought me a lot of discomfort.

"Now I feel a lot more comfortable in my own skin. It's hard to even put myself back there and talk about how tough it was because I think it's done."

All six episodes of 'Famously... Winona' are available now on BBC Sounds.