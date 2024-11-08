Kelsey Grammer has teased the prospect of an 'Only Fools and Horses' reunion between Nicholas Lyndhurst and Sir David Jason in 'Frasier'.

Kelsey Grammer is intrigued by the possibility of an Only Fools and Horses reunion in Frasier

The 69-year-old actor is joined by Nicholas – who played Rodney Trotter in the iconic BBC comedy – in the reboot of the sitcom as he portrays Harvard professor Alan Cornwall and has hinted at the possibility of David making an appearance in the show as Derek 'Del Boy' Trotter.

Kelsey told Metro: "It makes sense. Who knows? I mean, he could just walk by and say 'Dipstick', couldn't he?

"It might be really fun to have Alan maybe watching it, watching the old show or something?

"There's any number of ways maybe to make the connection, because, of course it is a nostalgic show and Nick has such a huge, huge presence in the UK – with good reason!"

Kelsey considers Nicholas to be "one of the best actors who ever lived" and suggested that he could give his co-star even more of a central role in future seasons of the Paramount+ comedy.

The star, who plays psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane in the series, said: "He's one of the best actors who ever lived. There's no question about his abilities and he's beloved, so we'll mine that as much as we possibly can.

"He's remarkable. I and the writers were talking about, 'Boy, I can't wait until maybe next season where Frasier doesn't even have to do anything at all, we'll just let Nick have the show'.

"We're looking forward to what that one might be. We've set it up well enough to have him take the reins of the A story in a show pretty soon. We're working up to that now."