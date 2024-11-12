Malin Andersson is "in shock" after her car "blew up and caught fire".

Malin Andersson was terrified after her car 'blew up'

The former 'Love Island' star was driving on the motorway with her two-year-old daughter Xaya when she noticed her car "smoking out of nowhere", so they pulled over and ran to safety.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "This morning I was driving with Xaya and my car started smoking out of nowhere.

"I took me and Xaya out and ran with her down the side of the dual carriageway in time and it blew up and caught fire minutes later.

"In shock staying off here and @erintidey will answer emails or anything needed work wise.

"Me and Xaya are safe and sound."

Malin hasn't posted again since telling her fans about the incident on Monday (11.11.24).

She has been open about her life as a single mother, after welcoming Xaya into the world in January 2022 only to split from her boyfriend Jared just four weeks later.

She previously told The Sun newspaper's Fabulous magazine: "I had no idea how hard it would be bringing [Xaya] up with someone who no longer lived under the same roof.

"Even when I was with my daughter, I was angry at my ex for putting me in this situation, and full of grief that we weren’t the perfect family I’d always dreamed of.

"And when Xaya was with Jared, I felt even worse. I was so lost and lonely I didn’t know what to do with myself."

Malin - who has never publicly revealed Jared's surname or his face - admitted to turning to "alcohol and drugs" whenever her daughter was with her ex.

She added: "Today I barely recognise that bewildered, out-of-control girl. After a lot of hard work and many ups and downs, Jared and I co-parent Xaya, now two, really well."