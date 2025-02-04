Brian Murphy has died aged 92.

The actor, who was best known for playing George Roper in sitcom 'Man About the House' and spin-off series 'George and Mildred', passed away at his home in Kent on Sunday (02.02.25).

Brian leaves behind sons Trevor and Kevin, from his first marriage, and his wife, 'Hi-de-Hi!' actress Linda Regan, 75, who said she will love the late star "forever".

She said: "I was lucky to have in my lifetime found my soulmate.

"Brian who I will love forever."

Brian's agent and friend, Thomas Bowington, paid tribute to the actor's "talent and humanity", and said he was a "joyful and profoundly good-hearted man".

Several British TV stars also paid tribute to Brian, who was also known for playing Stan in children's series 'Wizadora', and he appeared in 'One Foot in the Grave', 'The Booze Cruise', 'Jonathan Creek', 'Casualty', 'The Bill', and as Alvin Smedley in 'Last of the Summer Wine'.

Brian also starred in 'Benidorm' as Clive Mitchell, and show creator Derren Litten has remembered him as a "genuine legend of comedy acting".

He wrote on X: "Incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Brian Murphy. A genuine legend of comedy acting. Man About the House + George Mildred were a childhood favourites then I had the immense honour of writing for him in The Catherine Tate Show + Benidorm. Much love to Linda family (sic)"

'Gimme Gimme Gimme' actor James Dreyfus starred alongside Brian, and he praised the late star for being one of the "kindest, gentlest, most generous actors" he has come across.

He wrote: "Did a Ray Cooney farce with this comedy genius. He was playing the butler. Stole the show every single night without even trying.

One of the kindest, gentlest, most generous actors I had the good fortune of working with.

A true comedy legend.

RIP Brian Murphy. (sic)"

Former 'Coronation Street' star Tracie Bennett wrote: "R.I.P. Bryan Murphy.

Worked with Bryan. A gentleman and exactly what you’d think he would be. Quiet and hardworking and kind and unassuming and hilarious. How it should be. #oldschoolmanners

Brian also appeared in 'Holby City' in 2019 and 2014, and ITV sitcom 'Plebs'.