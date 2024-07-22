Marisha Wallace hasn't spoken to Sharon Osbourne since 'Celebrity Big Brother'.

Marisha Wallace loved her time on CBB, but there is one housemate she has not heard from since

The 38-year-old actress was primarily known for starring in West End musicals like 'Waitress' and 'Guys and Dolls' when she signed up to appear on the ITV1 reality show earlier this year but admitted that while she received "so much great advice" from former 'X Factor' judge Sharon, 71, she is still yet to hear from the esteemed music manager.

Speaking on ITV's 'Lorraine', she told stand-in host Christine Lampard: "I haven't heard from Sharon but wherever she is - call me. I thought she was great. "She was only a special guest and she gave me so much great advice, she was like 'You're a star, keep going'. She's been in the business for so long and she knows everything. She was great, I just had a really good time with everyone really."

But Marisha - who also appeared alongside the likes of 'Coronation Street' actor Colson Smith, 'This Morning' legend Fern Britton, and eventual winner David Potts - is still grateful for the experience of being in the house because of how she was able to "shine a light" on the world of theatre and has made "friends for life" out of her co-stars.

She added: "It was the most incredible experience of my life. I think it shone a light on what I was already doing and in the theatre community, that doesn't always get the credit that it deserves. Two weeks later, I performed at the Olivers like right after it so it's been a whirlwind.

"I met friends there that I will keep for life. The show that you show and what was happening in the house was actually two different things. So we were making these amazing bonds with each other and people didn't really get to see all of it but it's so nice on the outside world that we're still hanging out."