Mark Gatiss has insisted "grumpy old" Doctor Who fans need to realise the show is "not for" them anymore.

Mark Gatiss has a message for older Doctor Who fans

The 58-year-old writer - who penned nine episodes of the beloved sci-fi series between 2005 and 2017 as well as playing a number of different roles - pointed out the importance of the BBC show focusing on the young audience, rather than potentially jaded older viewers.

He told Radio Times magazine: "As much as I love old stuff, the job of the show constantly is to regenerate itself.

"And sometimes when I meet grumpy old Doctor Who fans, you think, ‘You've just fallen into the same space time trap, that it's not as good as it used to be, because it's not for you anymore. If you still like it, that's great. It's great, but it's not for you.’

"The principal one I remember was Robot of Sherwood, the Peter Capaldi episode, in which the Doctor and Robin Hood have a fight with a spoon. The Doctor fights him with a spoon.

"And my friend got married the week after, and we were at the reception, and another friend of mine's two little boys were spoon fighting. And I thought, 'That's job done.' "

Mark explained how making "a modern show for a new audience is not about nostalgia", and Doctor Who can't be focused on what worked for previous stars like Tom Baker or Jon Pertwee.

He said: "It's a strange thing, because I've revived so many things, but I think nostalgia is a great enemy, and we have to all be careful of it.

"It's part of the reason we're in the mess we are, I think - weaponised nostalgia.

"‘Nothing's as good as it used to be,’ and yet people can't see that people have always thought that, even when it used to be better. It's a dangerous thing."

His comments come as BBC Studios CEO Tom Fussell has insisted he's "committed" to Doctor Who amid uncertainty about its future and speculation regarding the BBC's partnership with Disney+ following Ncuti Gatwa's departure.

He told Deadline: "[BBC Studios is] really committed to Doctor Who and is continuing to look at ways in which we can bring the show to fans."

Tom described Disney as a "key partner" on a number of projects, including Dancing With the Stars and Bluey.

He added: "Fans love the Doctor Who brand. It’s been that way since before I was in short trousers.”