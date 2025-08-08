Mark Labbett could not "wait to get away" from a recent date because he did not find them attractive.

Mark Labbett is taking part in the 2025 series of Celebs Go Dating

The 59-year-old TV personality - best known as The Beast on the ITV1 quiz show The Chase - thought he would get on well with the unnamed woman, but they did not connect.

Mark exclusively told BANG Showbiz at the Celebs Go Dating launch party event at The Broadcaster gastropub in White City, West London, on July 24: "You never know who you’re going to find someone who you just get on with – that’s the key thing.

"I won’t say who, but there’s been one situation I’ve met someone and I’m going, ‘I should find them really attractive,’ but instead I can’t wait to get away."

Asked if the woman was a celebrity, Mark responded: "No comment."

The star is taking part in the upcoming series of the E4 dating show Celebs Go Dating, where he hopes to find his perfect match, with the help of the programme's dating agents, Paul Carrick Brunson, 50, Anna Williamson, 44, and Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, 36.

And the experience of doing the show has taught Mark - who was married to his second cousin Katie Labbett, 32, from 2014 until 2020, and then dated TV presenter Hayley Palmer, 44, in 2023, but dumped her in 2024 - not to seek "perfection".

He said: "If you expect that from your partner, if she goes, ‘You don’t do that,’ you can’t get all stroppy.

"You can argue on the point of modern dating issues that you see someone who’s this, this and this, and you go, reality check."

Mark, who was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in 2017, recalled how one date on Celebs Go Dating ended prematurely because he had a hypoglycemia episode.

Hypoglycemia - low blood sugar - is a condition where the glucose levels in the blood drop too low.

He revealed: "One of the evenings, unfortunately, I’m a type two diabetic, I wear a glucose monitor, it went off the scale because [the date] went on too long, I’d eaten the wrong food, I didn’t have my pills with me because I thought we’d be finishing an hour beforehand, and I had a full-on hypoglycemia episode, which meant I got a bit grumpy."

And Mark thinks his hypoglycemia episode will not be edited out of the programme.

He said: "I think they’re going to leave it in!

"I said to everyone afterward, ‘I’m really sorry.’ But actually, I went and looked, and they have got monitors, and I said, ‘Look, it’s still saying high, as in off-the-scale!’

"It dropped right down a few hours later, once I had water and walked around. And so I just realised I’ve got to be a lot more careful about things like that."

Celebs Go Dating 2025 starts on Monday, August 11, at 9pm on E4.