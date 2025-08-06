Mark Wright and Katie Piper are hosting the 2025 Variety Club Showbusiness Awards.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Mark, 38, and Loose Women panellist Katie, 41, will present this year's glamour-and-entertainment-filled night at The Londoner Hotel, London, on October 19.

The ceremony recognises the outstanding achievements across TV, film, comedy, theatre and music.

Previous award winners include Good Morning Britain anchor Kate Garraway, 58, Gavin and Stacey star James Corden, 46, and I Fought the Law star Sheridan Smith, 44.

The 2025 Variety Club Showbusiness Awards will build on its previous success of raising millions of pounds for the children's charity, Variety.

For 75 years, Variety has improved the lives of disabled and disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

Professor Jonathan Shalit, Chairman of Variety, the Children’s Charity, said: "The Variety Club Showbusiness Awards stand as one of the UK's most prestigious honours, conceived to recognise outstanding contributions to British entertainment.

"The Awards have maintained the dual purpose of celebrating exceptional talent and supporting the charitable work of Variety, raising millions of pounds for children with disabilities from disadvantaged backgrounds across the UK."

And the 2025 Variety Club Showbusiness Awards will also mark 70 years of ITV by spotlighting the broadcaster's impact on British television and entertainment.

Prof. Shalit continued: "The 2025 Awards will be extremely special, celebrating 70 years of ITV while once again making a vital difference in transforming the lives of vulnerable children and young people."

Dame Carolyn McCall, ITV CEO, said: "I am delighted that ITV will be marking our 70th birthday with Variety, the Children’s Charity, and celebrating seven decades as a world-class broadcaster and streamer."