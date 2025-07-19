Marnie Simpson has given birth.

© Marnie Simpson/Instagram Story

The 33-year-old reality star - who is best known for having appeared on the MTV reality series Geordie Shore - and her husband Casey Johnson have welcomed their third child, a baby girl, into the world.

Marnie - who has sons Rox, five, Oax, three, with her spouse - shared the news of their new addition on her Instagram Story, and insisted both mum and baby are "doing really well".

Alongside a bed selfie, she wrote: "Baby girl is here safe and sound! We're Both doing really well and recovering. Shes so beautiful and perfect!

"I feel so blessed and still feels surreal I have a daughter. Gonna enjoy this baby bubble and get back to socials once I've recovered fully. Thanks for all the amazing messages it really means so much. (sic)"

Casey gushed that he is "obsessed" with his little girl and said the family is "completed".

He wrote on his Instagram Story: "Thank you everyone for the lovely messages, I can't reply right now but our little girl is safe and sound and im obsessed! she's completed the family and ©marns done so well, very proud of you as always, such a strong girl who always amazes me, love you (sic)"

Marnie announced her pregnancy back in February, captioning a video montage of the first scan on the app: "Here we go again …"

Before the arrival of her second baby, the former Celebrity Big Brother star discovered she was expecting whilst she was filming a TV show.

She said: "I was filming a TV show in September and we planned on trying after that. But during filming I had really weird symptoms.

"I constantly felt sick, my gums were bleeding and I felt dizzy, but I just put it down to it being an activity-based show and the fact it was 17-hour days.

"When I was away filming I was messaging Casey and I told him I felt really sick and my boobs were really hurting. I said it could be because I was running around and my muscles hadn’t been used in that way before, but Casey said he thought I was pregnant.

"While we were doing that show I also did a bungee jump! Everyone had to do a medical beforehand and when they took my blood pressure it was really low. My blood pressure has never been low so that was a red flag.

"I told Casey and he said, 'You’re definitely pregnant!' So as soon as I got back that night I did a pregnancy test and it came up with 'Pregnant' straight away. We just laughed!"