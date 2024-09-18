Marnie Simpson struggled on 'Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins' after ignoring advice from bosses to "delay" her period.

Marnie Simpson has some Celebrity SAS regrets

The ex ‘Geordie Shore’ star regrets brushing aside the suggestion she skip her time of the month before entering the star-studded edition of the Channel 4 military endurance competition as she revealed she “had no time to prepare” for it after signing on the dotted line less than a month before production began, and had no idea what she was in for.

The 32-year-old reality television star told the UK edition of Closer magazine: “I found out I was going in three week before, so I had no time to prepare at all. I wish I’d taken the show’s advice and trained.

"They also told us to take a pill to delay our period and, again, I ignored that advice, which I should not have done. That made it even more tough, being on my period, because I was emotional and I felt sluggish.”

Marnie revealed she opted to go on the show - which is hosted by ex-Royal Marine Commando Jason Fox and features fellow veterans Mark Billingham and Rudy Reyes - because she wanted to pivot her reality telly career to show a less party-centric version after becoming mother to two sons Rox, four, and Oax, two, with her partner Casey Johnson and hitting the big 3-0.

She said: “I’ve done so many reality shows that involve drinking, arguments and getting with boys in my 20s, so when I reached my 30s, I wanted to challenge myself.

"But because I’ve done all these stereotypical types of reality shows, I wasn’t prepared for ‘SAS’. It took me by surprise how tough it was. Even though I’m a massive fan of the show, I watched it thinking, ‘There’s now way this is 100 per cent real.’

"I was thinking that in between the challenges they were all getting a cup of tea and a blanket. I was so shocked.”