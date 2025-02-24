Martin Compston takes fewer TV parts now that he is a father.

Martin Compston is picky about what TV shows he stars in

The 'Line of Duty' actor has a five-year-old son with his wife Tianna Chanel Flynn and revealed that he will only accept a role if it appeals to him as he wants to spend as much time at home in Las Vegas with his boy as possible.

Martin is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "It's a big decision for me to go away and film for a couple of months away from the family."

The Scottish star features in the new Amazon Prime Video drama 'Fear' and admits that he was willing to return to his homeland for the series as he was desperate to work with director Justin Chadwick.

Compston explained: "After one call with Justin, I was like, 'I need to work with this guy'.

"There's something special about him – his enthusiasm. And the scripts are great."

Martin revealed that he got "really upset with himself" during filming for the closing scenes in the series, in which he plays a character called Martyn whose hopes for a fresh start in Glasgow become impossible when he is accused of crimes that are every parent's worst nightmare by a neighbour.

The 40-year-old actor told the Metro newspaper: "My last scenes were emotional and I was like, I have nothing left, I really have nothing left.

"At first, I got really upset with myself and went back to my trailer and went, 'I f***** that up'. But then I realised it was because I had nothing left. I had given it everything I had. I had rung every little last emotion out.

"We had been shooting for seven hours but it's still a mad feeling when I felt I couldn't access (the right emotions) for that last take. I'm really proud of that scene now when it comes together."