Martin Compston has insisted that there is 'nothing coming soon' for Line Of Duty

The 40-year-old actor played Detective Inspector Steve Arnott on the hit BBC police drama from 2012 until 2021 over the course of all six series, and while he is still in touch with co-star Vicky McClure and creator Jed Mercurio, there are no plans for as seventh run of episodes.

He told The Sun newspaper's TVBiz column: " I was with Jed last week, actually. He was out in LA doing a show he was working on, so he came to Vegas for the weekend, and I saw Vicky at The Brits on Saturday night.

“It’s just a case of… one of the great benefits of that show is that it’s given us great careers outside of it.

“I just started my new show yesterday [the thriller Red Eye], so I’m filming in London and Vicky’s working on 'Trigger Point'.

"So we’re all working and there’s nothing coming soon. It will be a sad day when people stop asking about 'Line Of Duty'. I appreciate that people want it back. "

Martin has complete confidence in Jed and knows that the writer will make the decision whether the drama makes a comeback, but admitted he and his co-stars would be "gutted" if he decided to kill any of them off.

He added: "I trust Jed implicitly and, if he decided it wasn’t right for it to come back, then so be it. If he decided to kill any of us off, we’d be gutted.

"We’d only do it for what’s best for the show, and if that was his decision, then that would be it.

“What’s great about it at the moment is we’re not planning on doing it, but it’s nice knowing it’s ‘out there’. That’s a lovely feeling