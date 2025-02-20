Martin Fowler has been killed off on the 'EastEnders' live episode.

James Bye has left the BBC soap

The character, played by James Bye, passed away in The Queen Vic after he risked his own life in order to rescue Stacey Slater, his ex-wife.

James, 40 - who has played Martin since 2014 - explained: "Saying goodbye is not easy, but after ten years at 'EastEnders' and on the night of the show's epic 40th anniversary – the time felt right. It's an honour to leave on a story of this magnitude.

"A huge thank you to all the fans of the show - 'EastEnders' wouldn't be what it is without you - and to the BBC and 'EastEnders' team for trusting me with this role for so many years. This fruit and veg man will always hold a special place in my heart. It's time to look forward, and I'm incredibly excited for what the future holds."

Martin first arrived in Walford in July 1985, and the character was previously played by Jon Peyton-Price, between 1985 and 1996, and by James Alexandrou, from 1996 until 2007.

Martin confessed his love for Stacey, but passed away in her arms after being crushed in The Queen Vic, following an explosion.

Chris Clenshaw, the executive producer of 'EastEnders', said: "It’s incredibly sad to say goodbye to James, who has been a much loved loyal company member for 10 years. James’ performance in tonight’s live episode was nothing short of outstanding and one that I know will touch so many of you watching at home due to his loveable portrayal of Martin Fowler, which has made him a firm favourite amongst the viewers.

"When discussing James’ exit, we knew that we needed to give Martin Fowler the big explosive storyline that his character deserved.

"To leave the show in such an emotional storyline, during a live episode is something incredibly courageous to do as an actor, and one that I’m sure will cement itself in 'EastEnders' history."