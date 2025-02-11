Martin Kemp once asked a ghost what time lunch was on set.

Martin Kemp saw a ghost on a TV show set

The 63-year-old Spandau Ballet star thought he'd spotted a castmate dressed as a 16th century maid, but when he approached and asked her a question, she "disappeared".

'This Country' star Daisy May Cooper told Alan Carr's 'Life's a Beach' podcast: "Martin said that he was filming something in like a Tudor sort of manor house somewhere.

"And he was sort of waiting around between takes, and this 16th century maid started walking towards him.

"And he said to her, thinking it was just an extra for the show, 'Do you know what time lunch is?' And she looked at him and disappeared.

"It's just my favourite ghost story of all time. It's so simple."

Martin - who previously played Steve Owen on 'EastEnders' - has been open about his experiences with spooky spectres in the past, including a "friendly ghost" called Len.

Writing in his book, ‘It’s a Love Story, he said: "One morning, I left the house thinking about the day ahead ... when I heard a voice in my ear, as if someone was talking to me.

“It was a voice talking to me directly, as though they needed to tell me something really important. It was a man’s voice, clear and deep.

“The voice seemed to speak slowly, as if it wanted to make sure I wasn’t going to be scared. It simply said, ‘Go back inside the house.’ I started to walk back towards the front door, trying to make sense of what had happened, when I heard an almighty bang.

“A Ford Cortina had careered into the space between two cars parked in the road – the exact space I would have been standing if I hadn’t heard the voice.”

Martin added that the spirit first came to him after he and a schoolfriend used an Ouija board when they were visited by a "guide".

When he told his mother about the ghostly experience, she informed him Len was a foreman at the printworks where his dad worked.

He said: "She explained, ‘He died a few years ago. He knew all about you and [Martin’s brother] Gary.’

“I still think thin it’s Len who managed to save my life. There must have been thousands of tiny moments when Len was looking out for me over the years.”