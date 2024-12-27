Martin Roberts "doesn't know" how much time he "has got left" after being a few hours from death.

Martin Roberts 'doesn't know' how much time he 'has left' after health scare

The 61-year-old TV presenter was rushed to hospital to undergo emergency surgery in April 2022 after suffering from a pericardial effusion - where too much fluid builds up in the sac around the heart - and he is now sent into a "flurry of worry" every time he feels a twinge in his chest.

He told MailOnline: "The physical side of things took a lot longer than we thought to get around.

"I still get twinges and every single time I get a twinge in my chest, I panic.

"As anyone who has had any kind of problems with their heart would attest to it.

"It sends you into a flurry of worry because they only sort of dribble out these stories afterwards.

"It was like I went to see the consultant who did the emergency operation, and I said to him, 'So how long would I have survived?'

"He said, 'Well, you probably wouldn't have made it through the night. So it was just as well I was on duty... you probably had maybe two or three hours to live.'

"That was two to three hours from dying and not being here and not seeing the kids anymore and not fulfilling all my ambitions and doing all the things I want to do."

Following the health scare, Martin was told he needed to "slow down and take things easy" - but he's gone the “other way”.

The 'Homes Under the Hammer' presenter has taken on a huge project renovating a pub in Wales, because he wants to "do lots of good" before he passes on.

He added: "This is why I've got this project in Wales where I'm renovating a pub, for the community, and we're using local kids to do the work and bringing kids who are disengaged and disadvantaged, giving them a chance to get construction skills.

"Just doing lots of good. I don't know how much time I've got left, so I just want to do as much as I possibly can to help.

"It's not really about money. It's about just making a difference, because that's what you'll be remembered for."

Martin previously praised doctors for saving his life, admitting he "should've been on the scrap heap".

He told The Sun newspaper: "I only found out afterwards but when I went into surgery, my heart was giving up, my kidneys and liver were operating at 30 per cent and my lungs were weakening.

"I should have been on the scrap heap, so little inside me was working as it should.

"The sensation of the chest restriction being lifted got better with every syringe of fluid they removed."