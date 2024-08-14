Marvin Humes says that Jedward were "amazing" contestants on 'The Hit List'.

Rochelle and Marvin Humes are hosting a new series of The Hit List

The 'X Factor' twins – whose real names are John and Edward Grimes – feature in a celebrity special during the new series of the BBC music quiz show and Marvin, who hosts alongside his wife Rochelle Humes, was impressed at the amount of "name dropping" the pair did during filming.

The JLS singer is quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Hot TV column as saying: "Jedward were absolutely amazing. They were so up for it and so many amazing stories to share.

"They were name dropping constantly... everyone from Whitney Houston to Gemma Collins!"

Marvin also praised the Irish pair's performance when it came down to the serious business of answering questions.

The 39-year-old star said: "During the gameplay, they were unstoppable. We were so impressed."

Other celebrities featuring in the new series include 1980s icon Rick Astley, McFly drummer Harry Judd and 'The Chase' brainbox Paul Sinha and Rochelle says it can be interesting watching "confident" celebrities making fools of themselves on the programme.

The 35-year-old presenter, who found fame in girl group The Saturdays, said: "With the celebrity episodes, the contestants have this confidence that they're going to perform really well, so sometimes it's quite amazing to watch how the mighty fall."

Marvin described how celebrity contestants can cause a headache for the production team if they do not know the songs in question.

He said: "Although the celebrities are a lot of fun, we often run out of songs because the celebrity contestants keep skipping them instead of answering the question."