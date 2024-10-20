'The Masked Singer' has been renewed for two more series.

Joel Dommett will host two more series of The Masked Singer

ITV have commissioned a sixth and seventh run of the entertainment favourite while a new spin-off show 'The After Mask' will go behind-the-scenes in the competition.

The spin-off will see presenter and social media star Harriet Rose sitting down with contestants after they have been unmasked to discuss their time on the show, with episodes airing on ITVX and YouTube.

It will also feature contributions from host Joel Dommett as well as judges Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan and new addition Maya Jama – who has replaced Rita Ora on the panel.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment and Daytime Commissioning at ITV, said: "'The Masked Singer' is one of the nation's best-loved entertainment shows and we are delighted that viewers will get to enjoy a further two series. We've seen some of music and TV's biggest names masquerading in giant colourful, crazy costumes and the next two series promise to be even bigger."

Maya was confirmed as a judge on the show last month and has promised to bring her "A-game to the panel" as she and her co-stars attempt to figure out the identity of the disguised vocalists.

The 30-year-old star said in a statement: "I’m such a 'Masked Singer' fan, so joining the panel alongside Davina, Jonathan, and Mo – and of course working with Joel - is going to be so much fun!

"I can’t wait to figure out who’s underneath all those incredible costumes, vibe to their performances, and get front-row seats to the unmaskings.

"I’ve watched the show for a long time, so I’m definitely bringing my A-game to the panel!"

'The Masked Singer' is set to return to screens in 2025.