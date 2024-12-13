'The Masked Singer' will return in the first week of January.

The Masked Singer start date confirmed for 2025

The sixth season of the hit musical reality series – which was won by McFly star Danny Jones, 38, earlier this year - will be returning to ITV on Saturday 4 January, 2025 at 7pm.

Returning panellists include Jonathan Ross, 64, Davina McCall, 57, and Mo Gilligan, 36, with 'Love Island' host Maya Jama, 30, replacing 34-year-old pop star Rita Ora.

The bonkers show sees celebrities conceal their identities with an elaborate costume as the panel and viewers at home figure out who they are from a series of clues.

It was revealed earlier this year that ITV commissioned a new spin-off show, 'The After Mask', which will go behind-the-scenes in the competition and will be filmed straight after the main show.

The spin-off will see presenter and social media star Harriet Rose sitting down with contestants after they have been unmasked to discuss their time on the show, with episodes airing on ITVX and YouTube.

It will also feature contributions from host Joel Dommett as well as the panellists.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment and Daytime Commissioning at ITV, said: “’The Masked Singer' is one of the nation's best-loved entertainment shows and we are delighted that viewers will get to enjoy a further two series. We've seen some of music and TV's biggest names masquerading in giant colourful, crazy costumes and the next two series promise to be even bigger."

Maya was confirmed as a judge on the show earlier this year and has promised to bring her "A-game to the panel" as she and her co-stars attempt to figure out the identity of the disguised vocalists.

She said in a statement: "I’m such a 'Masked Singer' fan, so joining the panel alongside Davina, Jonathan, and Mo – and of course working with Joel - is going to be so much fun!

"I can’t wait to figure out who’s underneath all those incredible costumes, vibe to their performances, and get front-row seats to the unmaskings.

"I’ve watched the show for a long time, so I’m definitely bringing my A-game to the panel!"