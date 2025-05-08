Samantha Barks is "nearly nine months" pregnant with her second child.

The 34-year-old actress - who won 'The Masked Singer' earlier this year - is married to fellow stage star Alex Michael Stoll and already has 19-month-old son Rafael with him but confirmed her second pregnancy as she prepared to take to the stage for the 'VE Day 80: A Celebration To Remember' concert.

She said: "I'm nearly nine months pregnant, it's gonna be me and baby performing for royalty tonight. It's our first adventure!"

But 'Les Miserables' star admitted that as she prepared to sing wartime classic 'We'll Meet Again' that it was not the first time she had performed in front of royalty.

She said: "It's my fourth time, actually. It never gets less nerve-wracking, it's always such an honour but I'm nervous!

"We have a choir, we have dancers, it's gonna be a really big finish and I'm super proud of it.

"Music brings us all together, it still does, even tonight, it brings us back to those days - the power of music. A song like 'We'll Meet Again', it's so poignant and beautiful and I'm really looking forward to it."

Samantha found fame when she took part in the BBC's 'I'd Do Anything' in 2008 - which sought an actress to play Nancy in a revival of 'Oliver!' - and finished in third place behind Jessie Buckley and 'Coronation Street' star Jodie Prenger.

Shortly after that, she played Eponine in the London production of 'Les Miserables' before going on to reprise the role in the 2012 film, starring alongside A-listers such as Hugh Jackman, Amanda Seyfried and Eddie Redmayne.

From 2021 until 2024, she starred as Elsa in the West End production of 'Frozen' and also featured as a judge on ITV's 'Mamma Mia! I Have A Dream' alongside Alan Carr, Amber Riley and Jessie Ware.