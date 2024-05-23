Brin Pirathapan has won this year's 'MasterChef'.

The 29-year-old veterinary surgeon beat off competition from Louise Lyons Macleod, 44, and Chris Willoughby, 44, to be awarded the 2024 title by judges Gregg Wallace and John Torode, who claimed it was the "best final" in the show's 20-year history.

Reflecting on his victory, Brin said: "I’m absolutely chuffed to bits. I can’t breathe!

"I’m a big mix of my background, my culture and all the opportunities my parents have given me.

"They’ve been incredible and I’ve done it for them as much as I’ve done it for myself.

"The experience itself has been incredible and to top it off with this is just the most amazing thing, ever."

John praised Brin's flavour combinations, and admitted his three-course meal in the final would be welcome in any restaurant across the country.

He said: "Brin is an extraordinary cook and an amazing talent.

"He takes combinations that don’t sound like they belong together, but they actually work.

"Today, he’s delivered three absolutely sensational courses that could grace the table of any restaurant up and down the land."

Gregg also heaped praise on the "unique" star, insisting he is one of the "cleverest talents" he has ever seen in the 'MasterChef' kitchen.

He added: "These are ingredient combinations that Brin is inventing.

"That makes him dangerously clever. He’s got technique, he’s got creativity.

"In my experience, Brin is unique. One of the cleverest talents I’ve ever, ever seen."

Brin clinched the coveted 'MasterChef' trophy after wowing John and Gregg in the final challenge - to show culinary skill, determination and creativity by cooking up a three-course meal.

Brin’s winning menu started with fried capers, pickled chilli, pickled and charred shallots, orange and honey-glazed octopus with tempura mussels, herb tuilles dusted with scallop roe, an orange gel and samphire, on a romesco sauce.

His main course was spiced venison loin, beef short-rib and pickled mushroom tartlet, celeriac and miso purée, salt-baked beetroot and pak choi, served with a gochujang and red wine sauce split with a herb oil.

And he finished his menu with a dessert of white chocolate and cardamom and saffron cremeux, with pistachio meringue shards, whisky-poached mango, raspberry gel, pistachio crumb and a mango, lime and chili sorbet.