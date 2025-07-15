MasterChef host John Torode says an allegation he used "racial language on one occasion" has been upheld.

MasterChef host John Torode confirms allegation he used 'racial language' upheld in report

The 59-year-old TV presenter took to social media to confirm his identity in a report carried out by law firm Lewis Silkin, on behalf of MasterChef's production company Banijay UK, to review separate allegations made against his co-host Gregg Wallace.

But John insists he has "absolutely no recollection" of the allegation, and he "does not believe that it happened".

He wrote on Instagram: "Following publication of the Executive Summary of the investigation into Gregg Wallace while working on MasterChef, I am aware of speculation that I am one of the two other individuals against whom an allegation has been upheld.

"For the sake of transparency, I confirm that I am the individual who is alleged to have used racial language on one occasion.

"The allegation is that I did so sometime in 2018 or 2019, in a social situation, and that the person I was speaking with did not believe that it was intended in a malicious way and that I apologised immediately afterwards.

"I have absolutely no recollection of any of this, and I do not believe that it happened."

John has been left "shocked and saddened" by the allegation, insisting he has always felt any racial language is "wholly unacceptable in any environment".

He added: "However, I want to be clear that I've always had the view that any racial language is wholly unacceptable in any environment.

"I'm shocked and saddened by the allegation as I would never wish to cause anyone any offence."

Following publication of the report, the BBC has said it has "no plans to work" with Gregg - who stepped back from hosting MasterChef in November, due to allegations of inappropriate behaviour on different programmes over 17 years - again after a "substantial number" of allegations "spanning 19 years" were upheld against him.

The report substantiated 45 out of 83 allegations against Gregg, including claims of inappropriate sexual language, humour, and one alleged incident of "unwelcome physical contact".

However, the star insisted he has been "cleared of the most serious and sensational accusations" made against him, in a lengthy statement posted on his Instagram account on July 8.

Following the report, the BBC said in a statement: "We welcome the publication of the findings by Lewis Silkin, following the investigation into the conduct of Gregg Wallace.

"In light of these findings, Banijay UK and the BBC have agreed Mr Wallace’s return to MasterChef is untenable. The BBC has informed Mr Wallace we have no plans to work with him in future.

"The investigation details a substantial number of allegations of inappropriate conduct spanning 19 years. This behaviour falls below the values of the BBC and the expectations we have for anyone who works with or for us.

"Although the full extent of these issues were not known at the relevant time, opportunities were missed to address this behaviour - both by the production companies running MasterChef and the BBC. We accept more could and should have been done sooner.

"We want to thank all those who took part in the investigation, including those who first raised concerns directly with the BBC in November last year. We apologise to everyone who has been impacted by Mr Wallace’s behaviour.

"Lewis Silkin’s findings include two further allegations which were upheld, relating to other individuals. The BBC takes these findings very seriously and we have asked Banijay UK to take action to address these issues, which is underway. This will be completed as a priority.

"The BBC will not be commenting further at this stage, but we are clear we expect the highest standards of respect at work to be upheld on the production."

However, they are yet to make a decision on Gregg's last MasterChef series, which was filmed in 2024 and is yet to air.

Ahead of the publication of the report, Gregg said in a statement on Instagram: "I have taken the decision to speak out ahead of the publication of the Silkins report - a decision I do not take lightly.

"But after 21 years of loyal service to the BBC, I cannot sit in silence while my reputation is further damaged to protect others...

"I have now been cleared by the Silkins report of the most serious and sensational accusations made against me.

"The most damaging claims (including from public figures which have not been upheld) were found to be baseless after a full and forensic six-month investigation.

"To be clear, the Silkins Report exonerates me of all the serious allegations which made headlines last year and finds me primarily guilty of inappropriate language between 2005 and 2018.

“I will not go quietly. I will not be cancelled for convenience. I was tried by the media and hung out to dry well before the facts were established. The full story of this incredible injustice must be told and it is very much a matter of public interest...

"But I was never the caricature now being sold for clicks.

"I was hired by the BBC and MasterChef as the cheeky greengrocer. A real person with warmth, character, rough edges, and all.

"For over two decades, that authenticity was part of the brand. Now, in a sanitised world, that same personality is seen as a problem.

"My neurodiversity, now formally diagnosed as autism, was suspected and discussed by colleagues across countless seasons of MasterChef. Yet nothing was done to investigate my disability or protect me from what I now realise was a dangerous environment for over twenty years. That failure is now being quietly buried. (sic)"