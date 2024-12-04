'MasterChef' presenter John Torode has described the allegations of harassment against his co-host Gregg Wallace "truly upsetting".

John Torode and Gregg Wallace

The 59-year-old TV chef has spoken out for the first time since his co-star of almost 20 years stepped back from his 'MasterChef' role amid an investigation into ongoing allegations of inappropriate behaviour, which he denies.

Wallace's lawyers have denied any suggestion of sexual harassment.

Speaking out about the situation on his Instagram account, John said: "The thought of anyone who has appeared on our show not having a brilliant experience is awful to hear."

Torode - who has presented the BBC One competitive cooking show since 2005 - stated he will not comment further until the BBC completes its investigation.

His post read: "Since last Friday I have been away filming MasterChef overseas. I love my job, and I love MasterChef. I love being part of it and will continue to be part of it.

"During the last few days, I've been trying to make the best cookery programme, so being busy making the show and caring for our contestants has allowed me little time to think about anything else, but that has been hard.

"But as I hope everyone appreciates there is an investigation underway, which I fully support, so I cannot make any further comment at this stage and I hope that you all understand and respect my silence on the matter moving forward."

On Tuesday (03.12.24), the BBC announced that the two 'MasterChef' celebrity Christmas specials have been pulled from its festive schedule, but 'MasterChef: The Professionals' - which features Gregg - will still be aired.

A statement from the BBC read: "'MasterChef' is an amazing competition which is life-changing for the chefs taking part and the current series of MasterChef: The Professionals' is continuing as planned.

"The celebrity Christmas specials are obviously a different type of show and in the current circumstances we have decided not to broadcast them."