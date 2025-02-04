Matt Lucas and David Walliams have reunited after 15 years for new podcast series 'Making A Scene'.

In the podcast, the comedic duo - who worked together on the satirical BBC shows 'Little Britain' and 'Come Fly With Me' - will turn their famous friends' lives into cinematic marvels.

Each week, Matt, 50, and David, 53, will work with a guest to reimagine their life as a blockbuster film, and ask them to choose key scenes that would feature in their biopic, what kind of flick their life would best suit, as well as which Hollywood A-lister would portray them in the movie.

Ultimately, the guest will be asked whether they think their movie would be a smash hit, or a box office bomb.

The first episode is set to feature Rob Brydon, and other guests will include Richard E. Grant, Alan Carr, Jack Whitehall, Stephen Merchant, Andrew Mensah, Kevin Bishop and Tia Kofi.

In Rob's episode, the 'Gavin and Stacey' actor discusses being constantly mistaken for 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Anton Du Beke.

When David asked the 'Would I Lie To You?' host how often he is mistaken for Anton, Rob said: "A lot. And he for me. And on a good day, hear me out, Hugh Grant.

"I said that to Morgana Robinson and she said, 'It's a bad day for Hugh. Sometimes I've turned the telly on and Anton's been on, and I thought it was me.' "

As well as 'Making A Scene', Matt and David will also host spin-off podcast 'You Can't Ask Me That!', in which listeners can send in their most awkward and unfiltered questions for the pair to tackle.

New episodes of 'Making a Scene' release every Tuesday.