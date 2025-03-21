Matt Richardson is engaged.

Matt Richardson is engaged to Sam Rollinson

The 33-year-old comedian is set to marry 30-year-old model Sam Rollinson, who he has been dating for 10 years.

Captioning a sweet Instagram picture carousel of the smitten couple at the five-star Inverlochy Castle Hotel in Torlundy, Fort William, Scotland, she said: "Ten years of love, joy, laughter and adventure @mattrichardson3 is now my fiance (sic)."

The first picture shows the 2021 'Dancing on Ice' contestant - who stepped in for comic Rufus Hound after he quit following a positive COVID test - kissing his lover's left cheek, as she flashed her engagement ring with a beaming smile on her face.

The image is set against a backdrop of a sunset, over the surrounding Highlands' rolling green hills.

A second shot taken in the same position shows Matt and Sam - who has modelled on catwalks for fashion brands, such as Stella McCartney and Louis Vuitton - smiling as they hold up glasses of fizz to the camera, while the third shows off the sparkling ring.

After she made the announcement, the pair were inundated with congratulatory messages.

The ex-'Geordie Shore' star Vicky Pattison wrote: "ARGHHHHHHHHH!!!! I'm so happy for you both!!!! Congratulations. (sic)

Fashion model and 2016 'Strictly Come Dancing' star Daisy Lowe penned: "Oh massive congratulations L[heart emoji]VE. (sic)."

Former 'Love Island' host Laura Whitmore sent a love heart emoji.

Matt has previously admitted he cannot believe he is in a relationship with a supermodel.

He told The Sun newspaper: "As if I'm subtle about having a girlfriend who is a supermodel. When I've had a few drinks in the pub, I go, 'Look, that's her in that advert!' It's brilliant.'

"For years, when I started doing comedy, I worked in Next for a really, really long time. And then, I kind of went away, kind of did comedy, got on telly, whatever.

"And then, Sam, a couple of years ago, was the Next girl. She was on the front of the book. And you'd go into Next, and there would be huge pictures of her all around Next.

"And I was back in my hometown in the Next I worked in and they're like, 'Oh my god mate, haven't seen you for years, how's life?'

"And, like an a*******, I went, 'Yes it's alright, I live with her now,' pointing at the picture.

"What a d*******, but there we go. But because everyone is so English, they were just like ''Oh yeah… you're an a*******.”