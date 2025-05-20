Matthew Goode thinks it’s a “good thing” his ‘Downtown Abbey’ television show character will not appear in the forthcoming third film based on the series.

Matthew Goode thinks it’s a ‘good thing’ his ‘Downtown Abbey’ television show character will not appear in the forthcoming third film based on the series

The 44-year-old actor, who plays Henry Talbot in the hit programme, won’t pop up in ‘The Grand Finale’ movie, with Matthew saying the absence is down to his work schedule.

He told Radio Times ahead of the release of Netflix’s ‘Department Q’: “I was unavailable for the second because I was doing ‘The Offer’.

“Then (for the third ‘Downtown’ movie) I was shooting (‘Department Q’.)

“But I also b******* my knee, and I had to have an operation.

“That takes weeks to get over, so I was never going to be able to do it.

“And let’s face it, he was edging towards becoming a bit of a wet lettuce. So maybe it’s a good thing.”

Matthew originally joined the ‘Downton Abbey’ TV series in seasons five and six, before reprising his role as Henry in the first feature film released in 2019.

His character married Lady Mary Crawley, played by Michelle Dockery, with their relationship becoming a beloved storyline.

But Matthew’s absence in the sequels leaves fans to imagine the couple’s happily-ever-after.

Currently, the actor is starring as Detective Chief Inspector Carl Morck in the new Scottish crime drama ‘Department Q’.

Based on the popular novels by Danish author Jussi Adler-Olsen, the series follows Morck, billed as “a brilliant cop but a terrible colleague”, as he leads the newly created cold case unit, Department Q, often against the backdrop of an under-resourced police force.

“His razor-sharp sarcasm has made him no friends in Edinburgh police,” the show’s synopsis says.

‘The Grand Finale’ film is scheduled for release in cinemas in September, and is slated as the final chapter for the ‘Downton Abbey’ franchise.

Writer Julian Fellowes is returning to pen the script, with much of the original cast reprising their roles, including Michelle Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Elizabeth McGovern, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Phyllis Logan, Robert James-Collier, Joanne Froggatt, Allen Leech, Penelope Wilton and Lesley Nicol.

Additional returning actors include Raquel Cassidy, Brendan Coyle, Kevin Doyle, Harry Hadden-Paton, Sophie McShera, Douglas Reith and Dominic West.

New cast members for the film feature Paul Giamatti, Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale and Arty Froushan.