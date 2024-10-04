Matthew Kelly wishes he had saved more money at the height of his career.

The 74-year-old TV star earned a fortune when he fronted ITV's talent show 'Stars in Their Eyes' throughout the 1990s but is still working on various theatre projects today because he is bad at managing money and didn't put enough away.

Speaking on the 'White Wine Question Time' podcast, he told former 'Loose Women' anchor Kate Thornton: "Well, I'm not that pleased with it, really.

You know, I'm just s*** at it, that's all. You know, I would love to have a bit put by. Luckily, the baby Jesus made me rubbish with money, so I have to keep working, which is a very good thing for me. I need to get out of the house."

The former 'You Bet!' host noted that while he never quite earned as much as was reported back in the day, it was still "pretty good" and reflected that even in his days as a poor student, he always managed to have a little bit in his pocket so he could have a good time.

He said: "There was money, but it's all gone. I did read in one article how much I was supposed to be getting per episode and I thought 'Oh my...if only!' You know, and you read it. But in actual fact, I was being paid very well so it's not as if I could've said I was only being paid a fraction of that. And even a fraction was pretty good!

"We've had a laugh and I must say, when I was a student and we ran out of all the time, there was always money for a packet of fags and a drink, and nearly always, champagne. Although I'm a big massive fan of prosecco. Champagne gives me heartburn but prosecco is nice. "