Matty Healy is set to appear alongside his mum Denise Welch on the new series of 'Celebrity Hunted'.

The 66-year-old soap star has signed up for the Channel 4 reality show - where famous faces go on the run to evade an elite team of hunters - with her husband Lincoln Townley, 52, and it’s now been revealed that the 1975 frontman will be making an appearance in a new trailer for the upcoming instalment.

According to The Mirror, a new trailer will air on Channel 4 on Sunday (05.01.25) and see the former ‘Coronation Street’ star and her spouse hiding backstage at the ‘Somebody Else’ group’s Radio 1 Big Weekend show.

Matty – whose father is ‘Benidorm’ star Tim Healy, 72 - tells his mum: “Seriously what’s been going on? It’s been mental. I’ve been sending random messages to your phone.”

The ‘Loose Women’ panellist replies: “They [the hunters] have got our phone.”

Suggesting their time on the programme could be over, Matty warned her: “Well I’ve been saying I’ll meet you in Sunderland and stuff.”

The musician has kept largely out of the public eye since The 1975 wrapped their ‘Still… At Their Very Best’ tour in March.

However, Matty recently found himself in the headlines after a spat with Azealia Banks, who is seeking $1 million in damages from him.

The 33-year-old rapper was locked in a social media row with the 35-year-old singer, and she sent him a cease-and-desist letter in which she demanded the huge settlement, as well as a public apology, in the wake of him allegedly making “threats of violence" towards her.

Azealia shared the notice on her X account, which read in part: "Your attacks against my client's professional reputation, your overt racial epithets, and your most recent threats of physical violence against my client have been well-documented since you published them worldwide online (my client saved screenshots prior to you deleting your posts), and your attacks have now been republished in numerous press articles throughout the world."

Matty had apologised for his comments and reactivated his account, but Azealia's lawyers explained they felt that was "evidence of an admission of guilt".

The pair reignited their long-running feud earlier this month when Matty hit back after Azealia said Charli XCX "used to be so pretty".

He replied: "All the women you attack seem to be culturally relevant, attractive, divisive and NICE people. I think this makes you jealous cos you’re so talented but everything else about you is a failure. Just rap bro.”

Azealia then appeared to threaten her rival.

She wrote: “I still don’t know any of your music but make sure you keep all that s*** behind your keyboard. This is hiphop, and you are very easy to set up. A bad bag, a bad pill. It only costs $200 and an ounce of weed to do you.”

The 'Chocolate' hitmaker then vowed to "slap" Azealia "so hard", but after facing an online backlash, he then apologised.

He wrote: "Nah I can’t be saying I’m gonna hit a girl that’s insane I’m sorry. You just can’t keep being so mean about my mates and my mrs it’s really hurtful gets me well defensive.”

He deleted the offending post, acknowledging it was "not cool", but Azealia continued to lash out.

Sharing a close-up photo of Matty's teeth, she wrote: "It’s clear you do not floss enough, don’t use the right toothpaste, should quit cigs, and you wait till after coffee to brush your teeth. Your gums look inflamed like early signs of gingivitis.

“You must brush your teeth first thing in the am because morning breath is not a result of having a closed mouth all night, it’s actually the refuse from what your heart detoxes up while you sleep."