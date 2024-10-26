Maura Higgins is being lined up to replace Tommy Fury in 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!'

Maura Higgins to replace Tommy Fury in I'm A Celebrity?

The 25-year-old boxer had been in talks for the upcoming series of the ITV show but after he pulled out, his former 'Love Island' co-star Maura, 33, was approached by show bosses.

A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "With Tommy Fury pulling out it gave show bosses the opportunity to look at other 'Love Island' stars and Maura stood out as the perfect candidate.

"She'll bringing a bit of glamour to the jungle and make a brilliant campmate because she's got a great sense of humour and is bound to get on with everyone.

"It's shaping up to be a strong year for woman on 'I'm A Celebrity' this year."

Show bosses were reluctant to have two 'Love Island' stars on the show at the same time so Tommy's exit has paved the way for Maura.

Additionally, Maura is close friends with Tommy's former fiancee Molly Mae Hague and there are hopes she could shed some light on the reason for their sudden split recently.

Tommy has admitted he was "heartbroken" by the split and slammed rumours he had been unfaithful to the mother of his 20-month-old daughter Bambi.

He wrote on Instagram: "These last few weeks have been heartbreaking.

"The false allegations about me have been horrendous, thank you to everybody who has stood by me through this."

Tommy had reportedly spent months in negotiations for 'I'm A Celeb' but just a few weeks before the celebrity contestants were set to fly out to Australia ahead of the reality competition's return on 17 November, he was offered a more lucrative project, which is believed to be a rematch with KSI.

A source the TV Biz column: "Bosses are surprised Tommy has chosen to pull out of 'I'm A Celebrity' at this late stage as it would have been a great opportunity for him too."