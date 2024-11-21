Maura Higgins "doesn't want to let people down" on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'

Maura Higgins will be seen arriving in the jungle on Thursday night

The 33-year-old reality star has joined the the ITV1 jungle reality show as a late arrival alongside Reverend Richard Colse and just before she arrived in the camp, she decided to go on a big night out but has been left with "anxiety" about the whole thing.

She told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Honestly, I'm not good….I feel like I'm in 'The Hangover', I've even got the shakes. I have no clue what time it is, I don't know where I am. In fact, I've done the opposite of preparing myself [for the jungle]. I've tried not to think about it, because when I think about it, I get so much anxiety.

"I just don't want to let people down, because everyone's been DMing me, saying 'Oh my God, I hope you're doing the show.’.

"I don't want to back out of the trials and be the biggest wimp in the camp."

Maura will join the likes of WAG Coleen Rooney, 'Loose Women' panellists Jane Moore and GK Barry as well as boxer Barry McGuigan amongst others when she is seen making her debut on Thursday (21.11.12) night's episode.

The former 'Dancing on Ice' contestant has become only the second-ever 'Love Island' star to compete in the jungle in the show following on from Olivia Attwood - who left the programme after just two days over medical issues - and claimed even her own mother was mystified at how she would manage in the jungle.

She said: "She nearly died. She went: 'Maura, how are you going to do that?’ She is baffled as I'm more of an indoor girl…I like my hotels. I've never slept outside.

"[At festivals] I'm always like, 'no, get me back to a hotel.

"If spiders go over the top of my head, I might just die.

"I'm not a nervous person at all. I don't get anxiety. But for this show, when I think about it, I'm like, 'Oh God'”