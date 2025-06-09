Maya Jama announced an unexpected twist on the opening night of Love Island.

Maya Jama hosts the ITV show

The 30-year-old host quizzed the girls on their dating dreams, before revealing that "things are slightly different" on this year's Love Island.

Speaking to the girls, Maya said: "You've told me what your type on paper is, but does that match your ideal man in reality? Come and join me by the pool."

The TV star then explained how the new series will differ from previous editions.

She said: "Girls, in front of you there are six love hearts and each boy has given me their dating profile which is written on each of these hearts - shall we have a look at what these boys have to offer?"

The boards introduced the girls to this year's male Islanders - Ben, Dejon, Harry, Conor, Blu, and Tommy - through a series of profiles. The girls were then asked to select their male partners based on the snippets of information they were given.

Each girl was only allowed to select one guy and after their decisions were made, the male Islanders made their way into the 'Love Island' villa.

Meanwhile, Maya has hosted Love Island since 2023, and the TV presenter previously confessed to becoming emotionally invested in the contestants and their relationships.

Maya has been a fan of the hit TV show for years, and she jumped at the chance to replace Laura Whitmore as the Love Island host.

She told British Vogue: "I’ve been a fan of the show pretty much since it started. I know everything about it.

"My role is to deliver information and facts but, because I love it so much, I just want to be their best mate and be like, ‘Are you sure you really like that guy? I’ll be as involved as I can."

Despite this, Maya insists she doesn't envy the Islanders.

Asked if she would have ever considered applying to become a contestant, Maya replied: "I don’t think I’ve ever been single long enough to go on a dating show ... If they had asked me in my early twenties, I probably would have been like, yeah, why not?"