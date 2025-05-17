Maya Jama has landed a role in the new series of Guy Ritchie's ‘The Gentlemen’.

Maya Jama lands role in Netflix series

The 30-year-old ‘Love Island’ presenter is making the move into acting with a role as the glamorous wife of one of lead character Eddie Horniman’s (Theo James) associates in the Netflix show.

A source told The Sun: “Maya is over the moon to land a role in such a massive show with Guy Ritchie at the helm. ‘The Gentlemen’ was one of 2024’s biggest series and it’s such a glossy, sexy show. It’s a perfect fit.”

She has been filming the new series at Badminton House in Gloucestershire.

Earlier this year, Maya revealed she had been auditioning and said she wanted to surprise her fans by playing a villain.

She explained: “My dream role, I would want to be like a villain or something that’s completely not like me, so then it shows that I can actually act.

“And then people would be like, wow, two different people.”

Maya also hinted at her new job, posting a picture of a Netflix branded cup on Instagram, along with a script with Netflix written at the top.

The star has presented Love Island since 2023, when she replaced Laura Whitmore and she was recently took over from Rita Ora as a panellist on the sixth series of ‘The Masked Singer’.

She also had a small role in Katherine Ryan’s 2020 series ‘The Duchess’.