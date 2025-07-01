Maya Jama has rejected accusations Love Island is heavily producer-led.

The host of the ITV dating show insisted while islanders may be “encouraged” to talk, the decisions and drama remain authentic.

Speaking on The Chunkz Show, the 29-year-old presenter said: “It has to be real because it’s reality.”

Maya, who took over as the host of the ITV2 dating series in 2023, addressed growing fan speculation that producers were steering outcomes behind the scenes.

The comments come amid ongoing criticism on social media and from some former contestants who claim that production involvement dilutes the show’s authenticity.

She clarified she learns about who will be dumped from the villa only seconds before making the announcement live, saying: “Literally as I say it, I find out one second before anyone else.”

During her appearance on The Chunkz Show, Maya explained the filming process and her role in delivering eliminations.

She said: “I’ve never said the wrong name, but there are cameras constantly around and they like the dramatic pauses.

“There is a lot of me saying something and then it waits. It’s funny with the new Islanders, where they’re not used to me saying something and then pausing for ages and they’re all looking around like ‘is she frozen?’”

She also discussed the extent of the production team’s involvement in the interactions between contestants. “I don’t know if it’s illegal or what but they can’t tell them what to do,” Maya said.

“The most they can do is encourage them to have a little chat.”

Maya added she avoids learning elimination results in advance to maintain fairness, saying: “I do this technique where I don’t let them tell me who’s going until I’m stood in front of them in my ear because I don’t want to stare at the person or give it away.”

Meanwhile, Love Island fans have expressed discontent with changes to one of the show’s most anticipated traditions – the Heart Rate Challenge.

Instead of the usual firepit set-up, islanders were seated in chairs during the segment, prompting backlash on social media.

When 24-year-old contestant Shakira received a text reading: “Islanders, it’s time to get each other’s pulses racing in tonight’s Boys vs Girls challenge. #HeartthrobMode #BootyandBeats,” viewers were unimpressed with the set-up.

Taking to X, one user wrote: “This might be the worst Heart Rate Challenge in history… why are they sitting on wooden chairs?”

Another posted: “Why the f*** are they in these chairs and not around the fire pit? This show is losing its traditions.”

A third viewer said: “I just know trying to dance on them on those plastic chairs is so uncomfortable and awkward,” while another added: “I think I’m gonna die of cringe — somehow them being on chairs makes this worse.”

ITV2 has not issued a statement in response to the criticisms.