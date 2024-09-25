Maya Jama is replacing Rita Ora as a judge on ‘The Masked Singer UK’.

Maya Jama is replacing Rita Ora as a judge on ‘The Masked Singer UK’

The ‘Love Island’ presenter, 30, who will also still be hosting the ‘All Stars’ version of the dating show, is joining the panel for the new series of the singing series alongside presenters Jonathan Ross and Davina McCall as well as comic Mo Gilligan.

She said in a statement about the new role: “I’m such a ‘Masked Singer’ fan, so joining the panel alongside Davina, Jonathan, and Mo – and of course working with (host) Joel (Dommett) – is going to be so much fun!

“I can’t wait to figure out who’s underneath all those incredible costumes, vibe to their performances, and get front-row seats to the unmaskings.

“I’ve watched the show for a long time, so I’m definitely bringing my A-game to the panel!”

Maya has hosted ‘Love Island’ since 2023, with her third run on the show airing this summer.

Daniel Nettleton and Derek McLean, co-founders of ‘Masked Singer UK’ production company Bandicoot TV, said: “When we decided to add a bombshell to the panel, we knew we need not look any further than Maya.

“She might be a style icon and fashion magazine cover girl, but when it comes to music, she’s an absolute nerd, which might help her solve the clues as our newest celebrity detective.

“We are delighted to welcome her to the ‘Masked Singer’ family.”

Rita, 33, was a judge on the hidden identity celebrity singing competition since 2020, but quit after five series following her frequent replacement by guest judges due to her hectic work schedule.