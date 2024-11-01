Maya Jama donned a Beetlejuice-inspired outfit for her star-studded Halloween party.

Maya rules the night as the Beetlejuice at her annual bash

The 30-year-old TV presenter was joined by the likes of Lucien Laviscount, Elz the Witch, Asa Butterfield and Aitch for her epic annual Halloween bash on Thursday (31.10.24).

This year's party was held at ElectroWerkz in London and was given a theme of The Mad Hatter’s Tea Party.

Maya turned heads with her eye-catching costume, which was inspired by Michael Keaton's character from the 'Beetlejuice' film franchise.

Maya's guests were able to enjoy Gordon's Premium Pink cocktails, including the exclusive Cling Cling Halloween, which was made with Gordon’s Premium Pink, raspberry syrup, and lemon juice.

The 'Love Island' host has become well-known for hosting iconic Halloween parties, and Maya previously revealed some top tips for throwing a memorable bash.

She told Cosmopolitan magazine: "I would say that the secret to a great house party, first and foremost, is inviting a good group of people.

"I love my friends and enjoy having them around, so that's always the start to a great night. Also, good music is important – it helps to create the right vibe for the evening!"

Maya also makes sure to consider the needs of all of her guests.

The TV star explained that it's important to have "alcohol-free options" for people who don't drink or don't wish to drink alcohol on the night.

She said: "A great host is someone that caters to the needs of all their guests. Like for example, I have friends that don’t drink, so when we’re all round it’s important that I have alcohol-free options for them."