Maya Jama has been offered almost £2 million to remain as Love Island host.

Maya Jama's huge Love Island payday

The 30-year-old TV presenter has been a huge hit with fans since taking over the reins of the ITV reality show from Laura Whitmore and show bosses are determined to lock her in to a lucrative deal, to prevent her being poached away by a rival channel.

A source told The Sun’s Biz on Sunday column: “Maya is a huge hit with fans and the bosses. ITV are desperate not to lose her.

“They’re acutely aware that she’s being offered lucrative work with other companies such as Netflix. She’s hugely in demand.

“Maya is proud to be part of Love Island and bosses want her to continue with the series for the All Stars and summer format.

“It is still early days but bosses are preparing an extremely good package for Maya that she would find hard to turn down.”

Maya is set to be offered £800,000 to host the main series in the summer, with another £800,000 for the All Stars version of the show in the winter.

Maya would also be offered extra money to present the After Sun show.

Meanwhile, Maya recently took to Instagram to share her love for the show, following the summer show’s finale.

She wrote: “We are one of the few shows to do our finals live and I’m so grateful for the trust because it gives so much room for silliness and iconic moments.

“You truly never know what will happen and I had so much fun.

“Thank you to everyone behind the scenes for working non-stop and to everyone at home for watching.”