Mazz Murray wants to join her nephew Max Murray in EastEnders.

Mazz Murray's nephew Max Murray plays Joel Marshall in EastEnders

Max, 18, has played Joel Marshall - whose dad is Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw) and step-mum is Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) - in the hit BBC One soap since March.

And Mazz, 51, wants to step onto Albert Square to challenge herself as an actress and do something else other than playing lead characters in hit West End shows.

Speaking in the new issue of Britain's HELLO! magazine, the Mamma Mia! legend said: "I would love to do TV drama.

"I want to do EastEnders. I want to be challenged and try things that are different and new."

Mazz went to theatre school to stay close to her sister Gina Murray, 51 - whose son is Max.

The star explained: "I didn't want to be separated from her.

"I didn't even know what theatre school was, but by the time I got there, I loved it.

"Music and famous people at our home was the norm, so it was probably inevitable that we would do the same."

Mazz's mum is Grazina Frame, 83, whose voice featured in the 1961 musical-comedy film, The Young Ones, and her dad is 1960s songwriter Mitch Murray, 85, who worked with The Beatles.

And they both told Mazz not to be "the same" as any other actor or actress.

She said: "I don't copy what people wear or things like that; I do what I want to do, however ridiculous or whatever it is.

"I've always been comfortable just being different."

As well as Mamma Mia, Mazz has played lead characters in Sunset Boulevard and We Will Rock You.

And she hopes her sons - Zac, 14, and Charlie, 11, who she has with from her marriage to Oren Harush - are proud of her career.

Mazz said: "I hope they're proud of me.

"I'm aware of not embarrassing them, but it's inevitable if I'm wearing yellow lycra and singing Dancing Queen.

"They're really well-adjusted and show me huge respect."

Asked how she balances her stage career with motherhood, Mazz said: "I see them in the morning before they go to school, and when they come home, I have an hour and a half to tell them off and kiss them.

"Then I see them when I get home.

"My mum did what I do and it's all they've known."