Danny Jones "never thought" he would be so open about himself on 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!'

Danny Jones won the latest series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

The 38-year-old pop star emerged as the winner of this year's edition of the ITV1 jungle reality survival show and upon arriving back from Australia, admitted that he was "so thankful" to the public for crowning him as champion after he showcased his natural self.

Speaking on ITV's 'This Morning', he said: "It was amazing, everyone was so lovely. they had good hearts and were good people. When you were down, they comforted you, and everyone was up for a laugh as well. I had that guitar in there, because I play guitar every day, and that was the highlight for me just seeing people's reactions.

"For people to vote for me, probably hungry and tired, I am so thankful because you've got no perspective of how you're doing in there. It's really real in there, we talk about deep stuff.

"You have the lowest of lows and the highest of highs, and I never thought that it would be like that. I was vulnerable.

"As men, we say we're going for a pint and we go 'Good man, yeah!' talk about the football or the rugby or whatever but we don't get that quality time to go down to a deeper level.

"And that's what we did in the jungle because we had no distraction of phones or anything. It was just a beautiful stream, an amazing jungle, campmates to talk to, And you get deep."

Danny is best known as part of McFly alongside Tom Fletcher, Harry Judd, and Dougie Poynter - who was crowned King of the Jungle himself in 2011 - and admitted that he is "so humbled" that viewers accepted him for himself away from the band.

He said: "I didn't have the band to hide behind, I didn't have the voice to hide behind. They were voting for just me, and that's a different thing. Just me being me. And I am so thankful for that, because I'm normally hiding behind the guitar and all of that. Even 21 years later, to have that, I feel so humbled."