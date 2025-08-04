Megan Moore and Dejon Noel-Williams have been dumped from the Love Island villa.

The couple have left the ITV dating show after receiving the most votes from a group of ex-Islanders, who were tasked with determining the fate of the remaining contestants.

Meg and Dejon found themselves in the bottom two alongside Ty and Angel, after receiving the fewest votes from the public. And it was subsequently announced that Meg and Dejon would be exiting the villa before this year's eagerly-awaited finale.

Meg and Dejon paired-up at the start of the series, and have since become boyfriend and girlfriend. However, their romance has been through some notable ups and downs, with Dejon frequently flirting with the bombshells.

At one point, Meg told Dejon: "Obviously I feel a certain way about you but you don’t feel it back. You literally need to decide today. I’m not going to sit here and be in a triangle. My bottle says Meg, not mug."

Before entering the villa, Meg predicted that she would find herself at the centre of the drama.

The 25-year-old beauty claimed that she's a magnet for drama - but Meg also insisted she doesn't seek out trouble.

She said: "I'll probably be in the thick of the drama. I don't cause it - it just comes to me."

Despite this, Meg admitted that she'd happily ruffle some feathers if anyone dares to take her man.

The reality star said: "If you’re going to try and steal my man, you're going to get the drama."

Meg also gave an insight into what she looks for in a partner, revealing that she's seeking someone who is "tall and tanned, with nice eyes and a nice smile".

Dejon, meanwhile, is the son of Gifton Noel-Williams, a former professional footballer player.

And the Love Island star previously revealed that his dad supported his decision to enter the villa.

Dejon said: "He's like my best friend, so he was happy with it. He knows me, he knows my heart. So he has nothing to worry about. He said: 'Just be yourself.'"