Megan Forte Clarke and Remell Mullins have been dumped from the Love Island villa.

Megan Forte Clarke has left the ITV show

The 24-year-old beauty and Remell have become the latest contestants to exit the villa, after the public were asked to choose their favourite boy and favourite girl.

Megan and Remell, 24, received the fewest votes from the public and were therefore dumped from the ITV show.

Megan revealed what kind of guy she was looking for before entering the villa, but she failed to find love with Tommy Bradley.

The brunette beauty previously insisted that she values personality over looks.

Speaking about her ideal man, Megan said: "Someone who doesn’t take themselves too seriously and has a sense of humour. If they’re not bad-looking, that’s always a plus. I love a boy that’s a bit pasty, like Timothee Chalamet.

"I don’t mind scrawny, or a bit of a ‘dad bod’. I’m 5ft1, so any height really."

Megan - who currently lives in Brighton, after graduating from The Brighton Academy of performing arts and musical theatre - actually became well-known on social media before signing up for Love Island.

The TV star already has more than 20,000 followers on TikTok, and she previously recalled going viral on the video-sharing app before entering the villa.

She shared: "Me and my friends made a Derry Girls TikTok for Halloween and it went a bit viral around Brighton. Sometimes I get stopped in the street about it. I've also done panto."

Remell, meanwhile, was recently dumped by Alima Gagigo, and his time on the TV show has now come to an end.

Before entering the villa, Remell revealed what he was looking for in his ideal girl.

The reality star told ITV: "A bubbly, confident, ambitious and fun girl.

"One feature that stands out to me is a nice smile, nice teeth and someone that can keep me on my toes."

Asked to reveal his biggest ick, Remell replied: "Not having any ambition or goals.

"If I can’t talk to a woman and pick her brain, have some discussion, that’s a huge turn off for me, as where are we going to be going?"