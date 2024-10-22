A 'Pictionary' game show is coming to ITV.

Mel Giedroyc will present Pictionary for ITV

Mel Giedroyc is set to host the programme based on Mattel's popular drawing game that has proved successful on US screens – where it is already in its third season.

'Pictionary' will launch on ITV1 and ITVX at the end of the year and will follow the same rules as the world's most popular drawing game as two teams battle it out with quick-fire sketches and hilarious guesses.

Mel, 56, will be joined by two celebrity team captains who will be leading their group of contestants on a mission to draw images to match a word or phrase from a specific category – with their teammates needing to guess correctly to score.

Contestants have the chance to win an incredible prize, so the stakes are high.

'Pictionary' will launch in December with a Christmas special before series one includes a run of 24 episodes.

The series will be produced by Whisper North – which has worked on British versions of US game shows including 'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune'.

Mel said: "Everyone is familiar with 'Pictionary', and I am so excited to help bring the game to life on television. It is such a pleasure to be a part of and I know people will love the show."

Alex Godfrey, Vice President of Content Distribution at Mattel, said: "Mattel is excited to see 'Pictionary's' popularity with viewers, and we can't wait to bring this beloved game show to UK audiences, inviting even more fans of the classic game to join in on the fun."

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment and Daytime at ITV, said: "I am thrilled we are bringing this much loved game show to the UK. It's perfect for all the family to enjoy and play along at home.

"With Mel Giedroyc at the helm, 'Pictionary' is in the hands of a true entertainer. Her infectious energy and quick wit make her the perfect choice to host the show."