Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are reuniting for new quiz show 'Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery'.

The former 'Great British Bake Off' comedy duo will front ITV's new programme, which has been described as the UK's most interactive quiz show with viewers playing from home in a bid to win the same prizes as the studio contestants.

Mel said: "This quiz is so extra!

"Imagine winning something like a car just by playing along with a gameshow you’re watching on a Saturday night in your pyjamas? I can’t wait!”

And her pal Sue added: “If I wasn’t hosting this, I’d be playing it at home; sat in my leopard print onesie, cuddling the dog whilst trying to figure out The Nation’s favourite chocolate bar. Bring it on!”

The upcoming Saturday night series - which will run for six weeks - will build to a finale with one contestant guaranteed to win £1,000,000.

Viewers and a 40-strong group of contestants in the studio will compete to win various prizes ranging from luxury cars and dream holidays to tickets to huge sports and entertainment events.

They will be playing various survey questions based on the British public's views.

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment Daytime ITV, said: “We are delighted to have the brilliant Mel and Sue bringing this new format to life.

"Forget shouting at the telly or rowing with your family about the answers - you can actually join in and be in with a chance of winning the same prize you’re seeing on screen.”

And Bhavit Chandrani, Director, BE Studio from ITV, teased: “This is our biggest ad-funded show yet and we’re thrilled that by working with People’s Postcode Lottery and Hello Dolly we’re able to deliver such an interactive programme for viewers, who have real chances of bagging the same huge prizes they’re seeing contestants win, from the comfort of their sofas.”

Postcode Lottery Group Executive Board Member Imme Rog noted that the organisation has over three decades of experience "creating and promoting succesful TV formats in our other countries", and now they're bringing that to UK prime time.

Meanwhile, Victoria Ashbourne, CEO of Hello Dolly and Executive Producer, commented: “We are thrilled to be working with People’s Postcode Lottery and ITV to bring this innovative and exciting new format to life.

"For the first time ever, viewers at home get the same winning experience as the contestants in studio – as a programme creator and producer that is super exciting.”