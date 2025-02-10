Mel B's Spice Girls bandmates told her she was "crazy" for signing up for 'Celebrity Bear Hunt'.

Mel B took part in Celebrity Bear Hunt

The 49-year-old star headed out to Costa Rica to take part in Netflix's tough new survival contest and she doesn't think the likes of Mel C, Geri Horner Emma Bunton or Victoria Beckham will be following in her footsteps any time soon.

She told the Daily Star Sunday newspaper: "I don't think any of the other Spice Girls would go to the extremes I've gone to.

"They like to play it a little bit safer than I do.

"When I signed up to 'Celebrity Bear Hunt', they messaged and said, 'What are you doing, you crazy thing?' "

The 'Stop' hitmaker insisted filming in the jungle was "very dangerous" and she was "scared to sleep" - but she was still happy to embrace the challenges the celebrity contestants were asked to undertake.

She said: "It was very dangerous. It was serious stuff.

"When we were in there, I was scared to sleep because there was a leopard outside. I was scared of the next challenge because I literally didn't know what it was going to be.

"I was jumping out of moving boats backwards. But you've got to just go for it.

"I was like a deer in the headlights, thinking, 'What have I signed up for?' But it was fun. I like challenges. I like going into the unknown."

Mel had a close encounter with a crocodile while taking part in the show.

Adventurer Bear Grylls previously teased: "There are ‘created elements’ within it, but it is a naturally constrained area that genuinely has a crocodile in it, who we’ve nicknamed ‘Juvenile Julie'.

“I think the crocodile getting so close to Mel B when she was trying to escape was the gnarliest thing that happened during filming.

“We got brilliant footage of the crocodile just lasering into her.”