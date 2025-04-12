Melanie Sykes is battling "alopecia and heart issues".

Melanie Sykes battling alopecia and heart issues

The 54-year-old presenter - who was married to Jack Cockings from 2013 until 2016 and has sons Roman, 23, and 20-year-old Valentino with her first husband Daniel Caltagirone - revealed she has been "investigating some health issues" recently.

She posted a picture on Instagram and wrote: "Hello beauties.

"This is a pic of me I took last week whilst in London investigating some health issues.

"I am experiencing alopecia and heart issues due to all that has happened over the last few months. Ptsd, shock, mistreatment and malpractice. ( go to you tube for my more recent videos)

"I am uploading a new video on youtube because I wanted to share what I have learned, observed and endured recently.

Not because of the trend of sharing all diagnosis but to share the experiences I have encountered in the British medical system in the state and private sector for the last few weeks and beyond, and it's crashing flaws ...

"This country must do better, and get better. Our health services are utterly shocking bar a few and rare decent humans who listen without prejudice and judgement. It is a lottery who you will encounter and how that experience can play out.

"Despite these health developments, I myself am full of love, hope and happiness.

"My two weeks in London were magical, and being with my sons, my pooch and my tiny circle of close friends who have been there for in spades has been so fun. I love them and am grateful to them always, and for the new friends, generous souls and new contacts I made over that two weeks. You know who you are xxxx."

She shared more information in a 30 minute YouTube video, saying: "I'm experiencing alopecia in quite a significant way. I've lost inches off my hairline at the back and probably got half my hair at the moment."