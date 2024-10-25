Michael Aspel misses being on TV.

Michael Aspel wishes he was still on TV

The former 'This is Your Life' host retired from the small screen in 2008 following his departure from 'Antiques Roadshow' but confessed that he hoped that he wouldn't have to give up on his career entirely.

Speaking in a new tribute documentary on the Rewind TV channel, Michael said: "I decided when the 'Antiques Roadshow' gig came to an end that I might as well announce my retirement because a lot of people who have retired then become busier than ever before.

"After that I got quite a few shows... luckily the evacuation story was being celebrated and I was an evacuee so I presented several programmes on that theme.

"I do miss being on television and one of the things I miss is being away for a few days every now and then. Life now is very pleasant but I don't go places like I used to. And I do miss that."

Aspel revealed that he now has the sombre task of paying tribute to his TV contemporaries when they pass away.

The 91-year-old star said: "I do get called every now and then to say a few words when someone has died. That is my main job in life."

Michael hosted the ITV chat show 'Aspel and Company' between 1984 and 1993 – welcoming stars such as Kate Bush, Oliver Reed and George Michael – but admits that he eventually became "underwhelmed" by some of the celebrities who appeared on the programme.

He said: "That is what happens quite a lot. It is not because you think you, yourself, have become important, it is the fact that they are simply disappointing people and had no depth in the flesh."