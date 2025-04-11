Michael Fabricant has been evicted from the 'Celebrity Big Brother' house.

The 74-year-old politician has become the first celebrity to be evicted during the current series, after losing out to actor Mickey Rourke and soap star Jack P. Shepherd in the public vote.

Michael previously admitted that he would feel "quite sad" to leave the house, after finding himself up against Mickey and Jack. The politician also confessed that he didn't "fancy [his] chances" of surviving the public vote.

He told housemates: “I’m quite enjoying this … I’ll be quite sad (to go). (I’m) up against a Hollywood star and then a Corrie star. I don’t fancy my chances for remaining."

Michael actually joked about his 'Celebrity Big Brother' experience before entering the house.

The politician - who served as an MP between 1992 and 2024 - wrote on X: "I will be off-air for a while while I am in "prison"..........

"(This is a prescheduled post and I haven't had access to my phone since Sunday!!!) (sic)"

The first week of the show has been overshadowed by Mickey's controversial comments towards JoJo Siwa.

The 72-year-old actor was recently given a formal warning by 'Celebrity Big Brother' bosses for using "offensive and unacceptable" language, after JoJo accused Mickey of being "homophobic".

'Big Brother' told the actor: "Further language or behaviour of this nature could lead to you being removed from the 'Big Brother' house."

The controversy began when Mickey asked the influencer - who identifies as a lesbian - about her sexuality.

He asked the 21-year-old star: "Do you like girls or boys?"

JoJo replied: "Girls. My partner is non-binary."

The Hollywood star responded: "If I stay longer than four days, you won't be gay any more."

Then, JoJo said: "I can guarantee I'll still be gay and I'll still be in a very happy relationship."

Mickey later said that he was "going to vote the lesbian out real quick".

The controversial comments prompted a rebuke from 'Big Brother', with the actor being told that his "language was offensive and unacceptable".

The warning ultimately led to an apology from Mickey.

The 'Immortals' star said: "I apologise.

"I don't have dishonourable intentions - I'm just talking smack, you know. I wasn't taking it all so serious. I didn't mean in it any bad intentions and if I did, sorry."