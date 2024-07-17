Michael French is returning to 'EastEnders'.

Michael French will be back as David Wicks again

The 61-year-old actor feels "honoured" to be returning to Albert Square as David Wicks for the first time in a decade and teased the womaniser will be stirring up a "lot of drama" during his brief return.

He said in a statement: “I feel honoured to be asked to reprise the role of David Wicks once again. It may only be a brief visit, but we know from his past that David never fails to create a lot of drama in a very short time.”

Soap bosses are delighted to have the "legendary" character back on screen in preparation for 'EastEnders' upcoming 40th anniversary.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: “David Wicks is undoubtedly one of EastEnders’ most beloved rogues, and we are thrilled to welcome the talented Michael French back to the legendary role as we lead up to the show’s 40th anniversary.

"David’s character was never shy of drama during his previous stints, and I can assure you this return will be no different.”

Michael played David - who is the son of the late Pat Butcher (Pam St. Clement) and Pete Beale (Peter Dean) from 1993 to 1996 before returning in 2012 and again from 2013 to 2014.

David's most recent stint in Walford saw him reconnect with childhood sweetheart Carol Jackson (Lindsey Coulson) - the mother of his daughter Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer) - while she was battling breast cancer and they got engaged, but their wedding plans fell apart as their relationship broke down.

Michael's return follows in the wake of Laurie Brett making a surprise comeback as Jane Beale, and the recent announcement that Tracy-Ann Oberman is to reprise her role as Chrissie Watts.